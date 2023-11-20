Odds of a white Christmas in Leeds unveiled as experts look towards festive season

If you’re hoping for a white Christmas this holiday season, you might be in luck according to experts.

With the Christmas countdown started, and fairs, events and markets such as Leeds Christmas Market return in their festive glory, the thought of a white winter wonderland may appear in people's minds.

Experts at OLBG have profiled the latest betting odds and statistics to work out the chances of snow falling on cities around the UK this Christmas. And according to their data, Leeds has a 25 percent probability of a white Christmas this year, the third highest probability in the UK.

Looking at the likelihood of snowfall at the nearby airports, Edinburgh and Glasgow lead the way as the most likely destinations for a white Christmas at 33.3 percent probability.

The latest odds of a white Christmas in Leeds have been unveiled by experts.

The definition that the Met Office uses to define a white Christmas is for just one snowflake to fall in the 24 hours of Christmas Day somewhere in the country. And the last white Christmas by that definition in the UK was in 2021, when six percent of stations in the country recorded snow falling. But less than one percent reported any snow lying on the ground.

However, according to the Met Office, Christmas is just in the beginning of the period where snow is likely in the UK, meaning that a white January to March is much more likely.