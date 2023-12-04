Hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for Leeds

A cold start with a risk of icy patches with possible disruption to travel today in Leeds.

However, the cold spell is looking to ease a little, as rain is set to fall over Leeds, with temperatures reaching up to five degrees centigrade towards the evening.

The cold spell is starting to ease across Leeds today. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

The rain could turn heavy locally, with a small risk of it tuning into snow or sleet in higher areas, but temperatures are looking to remain above freezing even into the night.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Monday, December 3, 2023: