Hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for Leeds
A cold start with a risk of icy patches with possible disruption to travel today in Leeds.
As the wintry weather continue, with snow falling across the city on Sunday evening, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in Leeds until noon today (Monday December 4).
However, the cold spell is looking to ease a little, as rain is set to fall over Leeds, with temperatures reaching up to five degrees centigrade towards the evening.
The rain could turn heavy locally, with a small risk of it tuning into snow or sleet in higher areas, but temperatures are looking to remain above freezing even into the night.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Monday, December 3, 2023:
- 8am – heavy rain– -2C
- 9am – heavy rain – -3C
- 10am – heavy rain – 4C
- 11am – light rain – 4C
- noon – light rain – 4C
- 1pm – light rain – 4C
- 2pm – heavy rain – 4C
- 3pm – light rain – 4C
- 4pm – light rain – 4C
- 5pm – light rain – 5C
- 6pm – light rain – 5C
- 7pm – light rain – 5C
- 8pm – light rain – 5C
- 9pm – light rain – 5C
- 10pm – light rain – 5C
- 11pm – light rain – 5C