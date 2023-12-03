Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Live traffic and weather updates as city hit by heavy snowfall after yellow warning issued

Leeds has been hit by heavy snowfall overnight.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 08:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday (Saturday) for snow and ice that is in place until midday today.

Traffic disruption is expected and warnings have been issued to residents to be careful in the slippery conditions.

If you’re making the most of the snow or want to show us how much has fallen in your area, get in touch by emailing us on [email protected].

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

13:25 GMT

Forecast from the Met Office

Tonight:

Largely dry with some clear spells overnight, leading to another widespread frost. Risk of icy stretches. Cloud increasing to bring outbreaks of rain and hill snow in south by dawn. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Monday:

A rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow, mainly over the southern Pennines, spreading north during the day. Windy and feeling rather cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Early rain and hill snow clearing to leave drier and brighter conditions Tuesday. Dry and bright Wednesday, after a frosty start. Turning wet and windy, with some hill snow Thursday.

11:53 GMT

Brownberrie Lane in Horsforth is closed

First Bus service 27 is being diverted

11:52 GMT

Sledding at Potternewton Park

Our photographer Steve Riding captured these pictures from Potternewton Park this morning, as earlybirds enjoyed the snowfall.

Photo by Steve Riding
10:44 GMT

Pictures sent in

The below pictures were sent in by Yorkshire Evening Post reader Lizzi McAndrew from her spot in Menston

09:49 GMT

New weather warning for ice issued

Another yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for ice covering Leeds.

The warning is in place from 5pm this evening until midday on Monday.

The Met Office warns:

Icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions

What to Expect

  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

09:07 GMT

Snowfall in Leeds street

The below picture has been shared of snowfall in a Leeds street this morning:

08:26 GMT

Arriva buses running as usual

Arriva buses has issued the below update, saying that they are still running a full service despite the heavy snowfall

08:15 GMT

Warning from Leeds city council

