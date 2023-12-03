Another weather warning has been issued by the Met Office covering Leeds and large parts of Yorkshire following heavy snowfall.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued this morning lasting from 5pm today (Sunday) until midday tomorrow after snow fell throughout the city late on Saturday.

Residents are warned that icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.

The Met Office says to expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and potentially injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A weather warning for ice has been issued in Leeds. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Modest thaw of recent snowfall will lead to wet roads and pavements. With temperatures falling this evening refreezing of thawed snow will lead to some icy patches on untreated surfaces.

"As well as this, later in the night rain will push north across much of the the area, initially falling on to frozen surfaces. Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District. Snow may fall to lower levels for a time tomorrow morning, (sic) adding to the risk of ice.”

The Met Office recommends resident to plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal in icy conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

"If you need to make a journey on foot or by bike, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.