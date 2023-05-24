The Slam Dunk Festival will take place this weekend in Leeds, much to the excitement of pop-punk and alternative rock lovers around the UK. It will feature punk legends such as The Offspring and Enter Shikari, as well as pop punk icons NOFX, who will play their final UK shows to mark the end of their 40-year career.

Slam Dunk Festival North was originally held in the heart of Leeds, but in 2019, it was relocated to the more spacious and open-air surroundings of Leeds Temple Newsam. This year, for the 16th annual Slam Dunk Festival, the capacity of both venues has been expanded to a total of 60,000 people.

The event will be split over two days as fans will be heading to Hatfield Park for the Southern event, (May 27) and many will head to Leeds Temple Newsam on May 28. Shortly after the UK events conclude, the festival is expanding to France and Italy as part of their European leg.

The success and popularity of the Slam Dunk Festival can be seen in the fact the South event on Saturday, May 27, and the North event the following day, May 28, have both sold out.

The Offspring, an American punk rock band active since 1984, will be this year's headlining act at the massive day festival. You may hear songs like "Come Out And Play", "Why Don't You Get a Job", and "Original Prankster," from their early albums along with newer songs from their upcoming album "Let the Bad Times Roll" in 2021.

Among the 40 confirmed acts is the equally impressive Enter Shikari. The British alternative rock band is celebrating 20 years together this year, and they're still bringing their unique blend of rock, metal, post-rock, and electronica to audiences all over the world.

Here is everything you need to know about the festival including if you can get your hands on last-minute tickets.

When is Slam Dunk Festival

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place during May’s final bank holiday weekend - Sunday, May 28. There will also be a Slam Dunk Festival North Afterparty at the o2 Academy in Leeds on the same day. Festival gates are open from 9am.

Slam Dunk Festival will take place in Leeds on May 28.

Can I still get tickets to Slam Dunk Festival?

Unfortunately, the tickets for both Slam Dunk Festival (North) and Slam Dunk Festival (South) have both sold out. However, those who are keen to be part of the music festival can keep an eye on the fan-to-fan resale tickets on the website.

I no longer wish to attend Slam Dunk Festival - can I claim refunds?

According to SeeTickets, all tickets are strictly non-refundable unless the event has significantly changed, where there will be an option to request a refund on its website.

It said: “Please note that if you press the 'I would like a refund' button then this will automatically issue a refund in up to 28 days and you do not need to email us. Once your refund has been processed, we will send you an email confirmation of this.

The Offspring is set to headline Slam Dunk Festival 2023 in Leeds on May 28.