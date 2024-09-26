Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More rain is expected in Leeds today with a 24-hour yellow weather warning in place.

The second weather warning of the week is in place throughout Thursday (Sep 26) in Leeds. | National World

In Leeds, wet, windy and unsettled weather will dominate the day, with persistent rain which may be heavy at times and temperatures not exceeding 13C.

The rain is likely to continue for much of the night, although more showery conditions may start to develop into Friday morning, giving way to a somewhat dryer and sunnier start to the weekend.

Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024:

8am - 11C, light rain

9am - 12C, heavy rain

10am - 12C, heavy rain

11am - 12C, heavy rain

noon - 12C, heavy rain

1pm - 12C, heavy rain

2pm - 12C, heavy rain

3pm - 12C, heavy rain

4pm - 12C, heavy rain

5pm - 11C, heavy rain

6pm - 11C, heavy rain

7pm - 10C, heavy rain

8pm - 10C, heavy rain

9pm - 10C, heavy rain

10pm - 9C, heavy rain

11pm - 9C, light rain

midnight - 12C, light rain