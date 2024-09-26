Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues 24-hour weather warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starting at midnight this morning (Thursday, September 26), the warning will remain in place until 11.59pm tonight, covering most of Yorkshire and stretching north up to Alnwick on the northeast coast.
The Met Office has warned that heavy rain could lead to some disruption in the affected areas, particularly to travel, with a risk of flooding on roads and train tracks.
In Leeds, wet, windy and unsettled weather will dominate the day, with persistent rain which may be heavy at times and temperatures not exceeding 13C.
The rain is likely to continue for much of the night, although more showery conditions may start to develop into Friday morning, giving way to a somewhat dryer and sunnier start to the weekend.
Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024:
- 8am - 11C, light rain
- 9am - 12C, heavy rain
- 10am - 12C, heavy rain
- 11am - 12C, heavy rain
- noon - 12C, heavy rain
- 1pm - 12C, heavy rain
- 2pm - 12C, heavy rain
- 3pm - 12C, heavy rain
- 4pm - 12C, heavy rain
- 5pm - 11C, heavy rain
- 6pm - 11C, heavy rain
- 7pm - 10C, heavy rain
- 8pm - 10C, heavy rain
- 9pm - 10C, heavy rain
- 10pm - 9C, heavy rain
- 11pm - 9C, light rain
- midnight - 12C, light rain
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.