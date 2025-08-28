Hosepipe ban could extend into winter, Yorkshire Water bosses warn | Yorkshire Water

Hosepipe restrictions will remain in place despite heavy downpours in parts of Yorkshire yesterday, bosses at Yorkshire Water have confirmed.

The county has experienced the driest spring in 132 years, and August is expected to receive well below long-term average rainfall, which will be the seventh consecutive month of below average rainfall.

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been decreasing since late January due to the dry and warm weather, with stocks currently at 35.8 per cent - well below the 73.4 per cent average for this time of year.

And bosses at Yorkshire Water have warned that hosepipe restrictions could extend into the winter until reservoir stocks have recovered.

Last week Yorkshire Water issued a reservoir safety warning ahead of the Bank Holiday amid low water levels and hidden dangers.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re expecting some more welcome rainfall over the next few days.

“While welcome, it is likely to be taken up by plants and the parched ground and countryside, with very little making its way into our reservoirs.

“Hosepipe restrictions will remain in place until reservoir stocks have recovered – this could extend into the winter – as we are planning for the short-term and to ensure we have adequate supplies heading into the spring and summer of 2026.

“The efforts of customers to reduce water usage, our work to reduce leakage and the drought orders and permits we have in place, as well as others we have applied for, are all helping to reduce demand and protect the water stocks so everyone will have the water they need.”