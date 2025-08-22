Yorkshire Water issues Bank Holiday reservoir safety warning amid low water levels

Yorkshire Water has issues a reservoir safety warning ahead of the Bank Holiday amid low water levels and hidden dangers.

They have warned that the sites can pose a risk to life through cold water shock, operational equipment under the water, sudden drops, hidden currents and other new dangers as water levels are lower than usual.

Reservoirs with particularly low levels of water, due to the ongoing dry weather, also pose a new danger. Baitings is notable for its sunken bridge, which should not be crossed, and Thruscross hides the submerged village of West End, which is visible when water levels drop but should be viewed from a distance and not approached.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Sadly, we’ve seen incidents this year in Yorkshire where people have lost their lives in reservoirs and other open water.

“We’d advise sticking to the walking routes on public footpaths and don’t be tempted to go for a dip in the shallows or walk on the exposed embankment and structures, as there can be risks of sinking mud.”

Several Yorkshire Water reservoirs have tenanted clubs who offer safe water sports such as sailing and windsurfing. Water sports of any kind are not authorised at any Yorkshire Water reservoir unless carried out through one of these clubs.

The Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire on June 12, following the driest spring in 132 years. | Getty Images

Yorkshire Water’s ranger teams continue to engage with reservoir visitors on water safety, providing information about the sites and encouraging people to follow the Countryside Code.

Mr Harvey added: “We want people across Yorkshire to enjoy our reservoirs and surrounding countryside, but it’s important that people consider their behaviours and do not take risks that could impact the local natural environment and wildlife, or that puts them in harm's way.

“Following the Countryside Code and keeping out of the water will help to make trips to our reservoirs safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Refraining from using disposable barbecues or starting fires, taking litter home, and keeping dogs on leads, especially around livestock, can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe. Disposable barbeques and fires are not permitted on any of our sites.”

Visitors should call 999 if they see someone in trouble in the water and there's a risk to life.