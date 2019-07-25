Heatwave over: Weather warning as extreme heavy rain forecast for Leeds this weekend

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in Leeds this weekend, putting an end to this week's scorching heatwave.

Heavy rain is set to hit Leeds on Saturday afternoon and temperatures will drop below 20 degrees.

The downpours are expected to continue overnight and into Sunday morning, which could cause flooding and travel disruption.

The rain may provide some relief to hayfever sufferers, with the pollen count expected to drop from high to medium by Saturday.

In the warning, the Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

