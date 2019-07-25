Met Office issue warning as ANOTHER thunderstorm set to hit Leeds today

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning as another thunderstorm is set to hit Leeds this afternoon.

The storm is expected between 3pm and 6pm and could cool down scorching temperatures, on what could be the hottest day of the year.

-> Hour by hour forecast as 35 degree heatwave hits Leeds today

The Met Office warn that flash flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lighting strikes.

They advise drivers caught in a storm to stay inside the car and give pedestrians and cyclists more room than usual.

It could be the second thunderstorm this week, as a huge storm hit Leeds on Tuesday night causing dramatic thunder and lightning.

In the warning, the Met Office said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind".

-> 'Please don't do this': Dog is left in hot car in this Leeds car park