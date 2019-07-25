Hour by hour forecast as 35 degree heatwave hits Leeds TODAY

Have your say

Leeds is set to melt in scorching temperatures of up to 35 degrees today.

The forecast for today is "sunny, exceptionally hot, with a chance of thunderstorms."

The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:

7am - 19 degrees.

8am - 21 degrees

9am - 23 degrees

10am - 25 degrees

11am - 27 degrees

12pm - 30 degrees

1pm - 32 degrees

2pm - 34 degrees

3pm - 35 degrees

4pm - 35 degrees

5pm - 34 degrees

6pm - 33 degrees

7pm - 31 degrees

8pm - 29 degrees

9pm - 28 degrees

10pm - 27 degrees

11pm - 27 degrees

SUNSET: 9.16pm