Hour by hour forecast as 35 degree heatwave hits Leeds TODAY

Leeds is set to melt in scorching temperatures of up to 35 degrees today.
The forecast for today is "sunny, exceptionally hot, with a chance of thunderstorms."
The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels.
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:
7am - 19 degrees.
8am - 21 degrees
9am - 23 degrees
10am - 25 degrees
11am - 27 degrees
12pm - 30 degrees
1pm - 32 degrees
2pm - 34 degrees
3pm - 35 degrees
4pm - 35 degrees
5pm - 34 degrees
6pm - 33 degrees
7pm - 31 degrees
8pm - 29 degrees
9pm - 28 degrees
10pm - 27 degrees
11pm - 27 degrees
SUNSET: 9.16pm