Gritters out in Leeds as temperatures set to drop to zero

Following heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding in Leeds, showers are set to ease off this evening, forecaster said.

It will then become clear overnight, with a slight frost possible in places.

The Met Office said winds will then gradually strengthen, reaching gale force in places later in the night, and becoming particularly gusty.

Leeds City Council workers will be out gritting the roads.

A council spokesperson said that the main route and cycle paths will be treated by gritters in time for the morning.

The spokesperson said: "Winds dropping gradually tonight with clear skies in Leeds, but temperatures dropping to around zero so primary routes and cycle paths will be gritted at 4am on Wednesday morning. Take care out there folks."