Astonishing footage shows moment Armley Mills bridge is destroyed by pontoon during flooding in Leeds
Incredible footage received by the YEP shows the partial destruction of an old footbridge crossing the River Aire near Armley Mills.
Torrential rain as a result of Storm Eunice has led to rising river levels on the River Aire.
A flood alert has been issued for the River Aire, which covers areas including Burley and Kirkstall.
The alert warns residents and business owners that 'flooding is expected'.
30 locations across Leeds have flood warnings in place with houses in Wortley left flooded last night.
Flooding on the rail line between Leeds and Shipley has also led to significant delays and cancellations.
Andrew Tutin, co-owner of The Climbing Lab, shared the dramatic footage to social media.
It shows a pontoon used to carry out flood defence work crashing into the footbridge.
