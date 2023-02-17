Strong winds have swept across Yorkshire today and a car on Granby Road in Harrogate has fallen victim to the severe weather. Images captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding show the car trapped under the branches of a fallen tree.

Zenya Dunne, the partner of the car’s owner, said: “This is my partner’s, a 911, the pride of his life. This is the second time it’s happened. First time act of God and second time act of God unfortunately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office and Leeds Road in Harrogate is not the only street to have been impacted by the storm. Residents across Leeds have shared images of trees blocking roads, meanwhile there has also been disruption to train services at Leeds City Station. Over at Leeds Bradford Airport, there have been planes diverted away and flights delayed, and people have been told to check the status of their flights with their airline or tour operator.

Strong winds have swept across Yorkshire. Image: Steve Riding

The Met Office has told Leeds residents to expect the following:

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Some roads and bridges may close

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office. Image: Steve Riding

- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible