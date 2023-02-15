Leeds weather: Met Office issues high winds yellow warning with possible 'danger to life'
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds across Leeds.
It covers much of Northern Britain, from Leeds up into Scotland and is expected to remain in place throughout much of Friday.
The Met Office warns there is a small chance of “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” as well as a slight chance “some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs”.
The warning will remain in place from 6am on Friday (February 17) morning until 6pm on Friday night. There is currently no warnings in place for Thursday, Saturday or Sunday.
There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations on Friday as road, rail and air services are affected. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.
The Met Office is also warning that there is a small chance that some local roads and bridges could close as a precaution.