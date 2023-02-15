It covers much of Northern Britain, from Leeds up into Scotland and is expected to remain in place throughout much of Friday.

The Met Office warns there is a small chance of “injuries and danger to life from flying debris” as well as a slight chance “some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs”.

The warning will remain in place from 6am on Friday (February 17) morning until 6pm on Friday night. There is currently no warnings in place for Thursday, Saturday or Sunday.

The warning will remain in place from 6am on Friday. Picture: James Hardisty

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations on Friday as road, rail and air services are affected. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.