Storm Otto: Live updates as Leeds trains disrupted, bus routes stopped by 'fallen tree' and flights diverted
Disruption is being felt across Leeds as heavy winds of more than 50mph batter the region.
Northern Powergrid has reported power cuts across the Leeds area and trains are still being disrupted after Northern Rail issued a statement about all lines being blocked due to an item being caught in overhead wires.
A number of flights destined for Leeds Bradford Airport have been diverted, while two stretches of the A1M are closed north of Leeds due to overturned lorries. Other local roads have been blocked due to fallen trees. It comes as the Met Office warns that Storm Otto will move across the north of England from this morning and into the afternoon, with gusts in excess of 75mph in some regions.
There’s been widespread disruption on the rail network this morning. Here’s how things are looking as we head towards lunchtime.
LNER
- An object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Leeds means trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.
- Major disruption between York and Edinburgh due to high winds on the route.
- Disruption through Wakefield Westgate due to an object being caught on the overhead wires.
Northern
- An object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Leeds means services running between the station and Doncaster, Sheffield, Carlisle, Skipton, Bradford Forster Square, Harrogate, Manchester Victoria, Wigan Wallgate, Morecambe and Knottingley have been disrupted. Starbeck will not be served.
- An obstruction on the track between Leeds and Bradford Interchange means trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
- A tree blocking the railway between Harrogate and Knaresborough means trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or terminate at and start back from Harrogate. Road transport was being put in place as an alternative.
- Services through Wakefield Westgate are also being affected by the earlier issue with an object being caught in overhead wires.
TransPennine Express
- Major disruption between York and Edinburgh due to high winds on the route.
Passengers are being advised to check the National Rail website for the latest information.
National Highways has advised that the A1M is now open southbound within junction 51 at Leeming following recovery of an overturned heavy goods vehicle. There are residual delays of 19 minutes above usual journey times and heat map data shows two miles of congestion.
The motorway is still closed northbound between J48 to J49 due to an overturned heavy goods vehicle.
It is also closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles between J47 near York and J56 near Darlington due to the strong winds. High-sided vehicles travelling towards Scotland are advised to use the M6 northbound instead.
A number of power cuts have been reported across Leeds, according to the live map on the Northern Powergrid website. Here’s how things are looking at the moment:
A number of residents have shared pictures of trees blocking the roads, with First buses issuing a warning to say that Wykebeck Valley Road had been blocked by a tree and services were being diverted as a result.
Residents have also taken to social media to share pictures of trees blocking the way on Hill Top Road, Scott Hall Road and Shadwell Road.
Drivers heading north of Leeds are being advised to plan alternative routes after both carriageways of the A1M were closed. Dramatic pictures from the scene show two lorries flipped onto one side on the motorway.
Drivers have also been advised to drive carefully as there are ‘many branches on the road.’
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Storm Otto is causing some problems out here. Currently the A1(M) north and south between Leeming and Catterick have two HGVs blown over. There are also many branches down on the road so please drive carefully.”
In its latest update, National Highways said the southbound carriageway remained closed at Leeming (junction 51) for vehicle recovery to take place. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. There are delays of 15 minutes above usual journey times and 1.5 miles of congestion on the approach.
Lanes two and three of the northbound carriageway between Leeming and Catterick are still closed.
Meanwhile, the northbound carriageway is also closed between Minskip (junction 48) and Dishforth (junction 49) due to an overturned lorry. There are delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times approaching the closure.
Frank from The Chilli Shop in Merrion Street has shared this video of the cranes on nearby building sites:
National Rail has isssued the following update:
The object caught in the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Huddersfield has now been removed, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 65 minutes or diverted whilst service recovers.
Planes are being diverted away from Leeds Bradford Airport. Wizz Air flights from Wroclaw, Warsaw and Krakow have all been diverted to Liverpool, while an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin has also been delayed.
The Met Office has told residents to expect the following from Storm Otto today:
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible