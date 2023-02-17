Drivers heading north of Leeds are being advised to plan alternative routes after both carriageways of the A1M were closed. Dramatic pictures from the scene show two lorries flipped onto one side on the motorway.

Drivers have also been advised to drive carefully as there are ‘many branches on the road.’

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Storm Otto is causing some problems out here. Currently the A1(M) north and south between Leeming and Catterick have two HGVs blown over. There are also many branches down on the road so please drive carefully.”

In its latest update, National Highways said the southbound carriageway remained closed at Leeming (junction 51) for vehicle recovery to take place. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. There are delays of 15 minutes above usual journey times and 1.5 miles of congestion on the approach.

Lanes two and three of the northbound carriageway between Leeming and Catterick are still closed.