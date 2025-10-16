Clock changes explained including the arguments for and against changing the clocks.

This month the clocks will jump back an hour, meaning we’ll get an extra hour in bed.

A subject that has seen mixed views over the years, here’s the arguments for and against changing the clocks.

Why do the clocks change?

Daylight saving time, which was introduced in the UK in 1916, is used to make the most of increased summer daylight hours in the northern hemisphere.

The clocks go forward in spring, giving an extra hour of daylight in the evening. In autumn, the clocks go back, providing an extra hour of daylight in the morning.

What are the arguments for changing the clocks?

The clocks going back ensures people can make their morning commute in the daylight. Some industries like farming also rely on there being lots of sunlight available to work in.

What are the arguments against changing the clocks?

Some people say that changing the clocks disrupts the natural rhythm of sleep, which can lead to health problems.

There are no plans to stop changing the clocks in the UK.

Why do the clocks change on a weekend?

The clocks always go back on a Saturday night/Sunday morning as it was decided this would be less disruptive to schools and businesses.

Do other countries change the clocks?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, about 70 countries have a form of daylight saving time. Much of Europe and North America and parts of South America and Australasia change their clocks. Many countries in Africa and Asia located around the equator do not change the clocks.

Will my clock update automatically when the clocks go back?

The majority of devices with an internet connection like smartphones and computers should update automatically. However, some watches and clocks will not change on their own.

This year, the clocks will go back on October 26 at 2.00am. The next clock change after this will be on March 29 2026 when they’ll jump forward by one hour at 1.00am.