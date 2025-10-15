A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day.

Across Leeds, there are plenty of excellent and award-winning fish and chip shops to visit.

If you are on the hunt for a great place to enjoy fish and chips, here is your guide to the best-rated in the city.

Here the 31 most popular chippies in Leeds according to Tripadvisor , and what customers had to say about them.

1 . Original Fisheries, Bramley Original Fisheries in Bramley has a 4.9* rating from 125 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Love this place. Proper old school chippy from the food to the decor. Nice people and good food. Classic chippy menu. Prices were good too.” | Google Photo Sales

2 . Saltd & Batterd, Woodhouse Lane Saltd & Batterd on Woodhouse Lane has a 4.9* rating from 15 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Very delicious fish and chips, the portion is very large, and there are many sauces to choose from. The staff here are very friendly and the shop is easy to find, just opposite the University of Leeds.” | Google-Saltd & Batterd Photo Sales

3 . Fish and Chips @ Number 3, Pudsey Fish and Chips @ Number 3 on Lane End has a 4.9* rating from 12 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely fish and chips by two lovely ladies, this is my local and I’m very pleased it is almost on my door step.” | Tripadvisor-Fish and Chips @ Number 3 Photo Sales

4 . Fish Out, Wellington Street Fish Out on Wellington Street has a 4.8* rating from 48 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Gluten Free fish and chips - simply exceptional quality and value. Freshly battered fish and both fish and chips cooked to order. Light batter and not greasy. Had Regular size - it's large. Returned on a second occasion. Would recommend to anyone seeking a high quality fish and chips.” | Tripadvisor-Fish Out Photo Sales

5 . Talk of the Town Fisheries, Meanwood Talk of the Town Fisheries on Stainbeck Road has a 4.7* rating from 64 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Consistently top quality fish, battered and fried perfectly. Well worth a detour if you're in the area, lunchtime or early evening.” | Google Maps Photo Sales