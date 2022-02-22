10 flood alerts or warnings now in place covering Leeds as weather chaos during Storm Franklin continues

There are currently 10 flood alerts or warnings in place covering Leeds today, as heavy downpours and rising water levels continue.

By Joseph Keith
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:05 am

Storm Eunice brought with it high winds, snowfall and heavy rain on Friday and over the weekend in Leeds.

And now Storm Franklin is continuing to cause chaos across the region after widespread flooding yesterday (Monday).

The chaos is continuing today - affecting travel routes in and out of Leeds - and 10 flood alerts or warnings are now in place.

Storm Franklin and Storm Eunice have caused flooding chaos across Leeds. Pictures: Bruce Rollinson.

Active flood warnings covering Leeds on Tuesday

Collingham Beck at Collingham

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Mickletown

River Wharfe at Tadcaster

Active flood alerts covering Leeds on Tuesday

Lower River Aire catchment

Lower River Nidd catchment

Lower River Wharfe

Middle River Aire catchment

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Tidal River Wharfe

