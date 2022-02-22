10 flood alerts or warnings now in place covering Leeds as weather chaos during Storm Franklin continues
There are currently 10 flood alerts or warnings in place covering Leeds today, as heavy downpours and rising water levels continue.
Storm Eunice brought with it high winds, snowfall and heavy rain on Friday and over the weekend in Leeds.
And now Storm Franklin is continuing to cause chaos across the region after widespread flooding yesterday (Monday).
The chaos is continuing today - affecting travel routes in and out of Leeds - and 10 flood alerts or warnings are now in place.
Active flood warnings covering Leeds on Tuesday
Collingham Beck at Collingham
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
River Aire at Mickletown
River Wharfe at Tadcaster
Active flood alerts covering Leeds on Tuesday
Lower River Aire catchment
Lower River Nidd catchment
Lower River Wharfe
Middle River Aire catchment
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Tidal River Wharfe
