Storm Eunice aftermath: Live updates on Leeds travel disruption, power cuts and damaged buildings
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and widespread disruption to travel services is continuing across the country today in the wake of Storm Eunice.
A clean-up is set to begin after the storm brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland, leading to the deaths of at least four people. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest Leeds travel updates, weather forecast and more.
Storm Eunice aftermath: Leeds travel disruption, power cuts and damaged buildings
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 09:13
Hour by hour forecast for Leeds
The Met Office is forecasting some heavy rain and sleet later this morning and into the afternoon, with the evening looking dry but cloudy.
10am - Cloudy, 4C
11am - Light rain, 4C
Noon - Heavy rain, 2C
1pm - Sleet, 2C
2pm - Light rain, 2C
3pm - Light rain, 2C
4pm - Overcast, 3C
5pm - Cloudy, 3C
6pm - Cloudy, 4C
7pm - Cloudy, 4C
8pm - Cloudy, 4C
9pm - Cloudy, 4C
10pm - Cloudy, 4C
11pm - Cloudy, 5C
Sunday:
Remaining windy, with gales at times. Heavy rain for much of the day, then blustery wintry showers later. Starting mild, but turning colder later in the day. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:
Often windy, with gales possible. Wintry showers at first Monday, these easing with sunny spells developing. Mixture of rain and wintry showers with some sunny spells Tuesday and Wednesday.
Power cuts affecting Leeds residents
As of Friday night, the number of households without power listed by providers was:
- 6,000 in Northern Powergrid
- 112,000 in Western Power
- 260 in Electricity North West
- 156,000 in UK Power Networks
- 120,000 in the Scottish & Southern networks
How many homes in Leeds are without power today?
LS12 1YA: Thirty properties affected. Estimated time for supplies to be restored is Sunday February 20 at 8.15am.
LS22, LS23: Thirty properties affected. Estimated time for supplies to be restored is 6pm today.
LS10, LS14, LS17, LS22, LS9: Fewer than 10 properties affected. Estimated time for supplies to be restored is 6pm today.
LS11 8DU: Fewer than 10 properties affected. Estimated time for supplies to be restored is noon today.
LS8 3DH: Fewer than 10 properties affected. Estimated time for supplies to be restored is 1.30pm today.
LS23 6LQ: Fewer than 10 properties affected. Estimated time for supplies to be restored is 4.30pm today.
What Met Office weather warnings are in place?
While there are currently no weather warnings in place for Leeds, the Met Office has issued a less-severe yellow wind warning for much of the south coast of England and South Wales today.
Areas affected by the warning could experience more bridge closures, travel delays and further power cuts.
Icy stretches are also expected widely across Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with some snow in the regions.
Five flood warnings were also still in place.
Winds of 122mph were provisionally recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Friday, which, if verified, would be the highest ever recorded in England.
The previous record was 118mph at Gwennap Head in Cornwall in 1979.
Footage shared online captured planes struggling to land in high winds, damage to the roof of the O2 arena in London, and the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset, crashing to the ground.
Four people killed during storm
Four deaths in the UK have been confirmed so far as a result of Storm Eunice.
A woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London, on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said. It was the first confirmed death in England related to Eunice.
A man in his 50s died in Netherton, Merseyside, after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in.
Another man in his 20s was killed in Alton, Hampshire, after a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up collided with a tree in Old Odiham Road just before midday.
Earlier, a man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was also killed by a falling tree.
A member of the public suffered "serious injuries" after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.
Two men were also in hospital after being injured in similar, separate incidents in south London.
Advice for train passengers
With the prospect of significant disruption to the rail network today, train operating companies are allowing customers to use their tickets across a number of dates and offering refunds where people choose not to travel at all.
LNER
Customers with tickets dated for travel on Friday 18 February will be able to use these tickets to travel today (Saturday 19), Sunday 20, Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 February instead.
It is strongly advised that you reserve a seat before you travel, and please travel as close to the time shown on your original ticket as possible. Alternatively, if you prefer not to travel you will be entitled to a full refund.
Northern
Preston station will remain closed until mid-morning, as the roof undergoes a safety inspection. Trains will not call at the station.
There is damage to the overhead electric wires between Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent. Trains are currently unable to run between these stations.
Tickets dated for Friday 18 February will be valid to travel today (Saturday 19), Sunday 20 and Monday 21 February.
If you are unable to travel, fee free refunds will be available. Please find information to claim your refund here.
TransPennine Express
Services on the West Coast / Anglo-Scottish route remain severely disrupted whilst repairs are made to key infrastructure and trains and crew are moved to the right places to resume services at the earliest opportunity.
Customers are advised not to travel on this route and may claim a refund for unused tickets.
Customers with tickets dated for Friday 18 February can use their ticket to travel on TransPennine Express services today (Saturday 19 February).
If you don’t wish to make your journey, you have up to 28 days after the date of the journey on your ticket to submit a refund request. For more information about refunds and to submit a claim, see here. No administration fee will be applied.
Major disruption on rail network
National Rail says a number of train operating companies are continuing to make changes to their timetables due to yesterday’s storm.
Many train operating companies are reporting major damage to the railway and obstructions on the line. Some train operators remain suspended as a result.
Network Rail have additional engineers out across the network dealing with the continuing problems, and will check all affected lines for damage before reintroducing services as quickly as possible.
How Storm Eunice affected Leeds
Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Storm Eunice blog for February 19 when we’ll be focusing on the aftermath to the high winds that battered the city yesterday. There was travel chaos on the roads, on the railway and in the skies above Leeds as flights were grounded and incoming planes were forced to divert.
Thousands of homes in the city were hit by power cuts, while others have been damaged by the force of the winds Here’s a recap of some of the travel disruption and damage seen so far:
Strong Storm Eunice winds blow cladding off apartment block in Clarence Dock
The strong gales of Storm Eunice have caused chaos in Leeds, including blowing the cladding off an apartment building in Clarence Dock.
Storm Eunice causes tree to fall in Farsley taking out phone lines in the area
Storm Eunice is causing more chaos in Leeds as trees continue to fall due to the strength of the winds.
Thousands of homes without power until the morning as Storm Eunice causes chaos in Leeds
Thousands of homes in Leeds are without power due to Storm Eunice. These are the areas affected by power cuts, according to Northern Grid.
Road blocked in Armley due to fallen tree as Storm Eunice causes disruption across Leeds
A road is blocked in Armley due to a fallen tree.
Storm Eunice: Horror journey for passengers bound for Leeds Bradford Airport from Lanzarote after failed landing
A flight originally bound for Leeds Bradford Airport from Lanzarote has been forced to divert due to strong winds.