Storm Eunice aftermath: Leeds travel disruption, power cuts and damaged buildings

With the prospect of significant disruption to the rail network today, train operating companies are allowing customers to use their tickets across a number of dates and offering refunds where people choose not to travel at all.

LNER

Customers with tickets dated for travel on Friday 18 February will be able to use these tickets to travel today (Saturday 19), Sunday 20, Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 February instead.

It is strongly advised that you reserve a seat before you travel, and please travel as close to the time shown on your original ticket as possible. Alternatively, if you prefer not to travel you will be entitled to a full refund.

Northern

Preston station will remain closed until mid-morning, as the roof undergoes a safety inspection. Trains will not call at the station.

There is damage to the overhead electric wires between Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent. Trains are currently unable to run between these stations.

Tickets dated for Friday 18 February will be valid to travel today (Saturday 19), Sunday 20 and Monday 21 February.

If you are unable to travel, fee free refunds will be available. Please find information to claim your refund here.​​​​​​​

TransPennine Express

Services on the West Coast / Anglo-Scottish route remain severely disrupted whilst repairs are made to key infrastructure and trains and crew are moved to the right places to resume services at the earliest opportunity.

Customers are advised not to travel on this route and may claim a refund for unused tickets.

Customers with tickets dated for Friday 18 February can use their ticket to travel on TransPennine Express services today (Saturday 19 February).