Storm Franklin: Live updates as strong winds hit Leeds and train passengers advised not to travel
Strong winds are continuing to batter Leeds this morning as Storm Franklin continues to wreak havoc on the city's transport links.
A yellow weather warning for high winds remains in place across the city.
Meanwhile passengers travelling in and out of Leeds station are being advised not to travel this morning as lengthy delays and cancellations to services remain likely.
Flood warnings also remain in place after the River Aire burst its banks last night resulting in homes in Wortley being flooded.
Last updated: Monday, 21 February, 2022, 10:37
All the flood warnings in place across Leeds
There are 30 ‘flooding is expected’ warnings in place across Leeds today as Storm Franklin continues to wreak havoc.
Below is the full list of flood alerts and warnings in Leeds to be aware of
All North West Northern trains cancelled
Due to the severe weather and numerous incidents, caused by Storm Franklin, Northern will be terminating all services in the North West.
Passengers are advised not to attempt to travel or to head to stations as there are no alternatives.
Northern are hoping to get parts of the railway back later this morning. Tickets will be valid later today if the railway reopens, or tomorrow.
If you decide not to travel you can get a refund.
Road in Horsforth blocked - latest
A picture, shared with the YEP, shows a tree completely blocking Fraser Avenue in Horsforth this morning.
A large tree has toppled over blocking a Leeds road after strong gusts as Storm Franklin sweeps across the city.
Met Office latest
A yellow warning is to remain in place across Leeds until 1pm today.
Road in Horsforth blocked
Dramatic scenes in Horsforth as a downed tree has blocked Fraser Avenue.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are working with their partners to monitor and respond to effects of Storm Franklin.
Travel update
The latest from the flooding at Leeds station with passengers advised not to travel.
Passengers travelling in and out of Leeds station are being advised not to travel this morning as lengthy delays and cancellations to services remain likely.
Leeds council message
Leeds City Council are urging residents to be extra cautious today as a result of high winds and heavy flooding.
Flooding at Rotherham station
Leeds has not been the only station to be impacted by Storm Franklin today with all services in and out of Rotherham also cancelled.