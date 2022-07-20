Footage shows residents of the Royal Place area stepping out in wellington boots to walk through their garden, before the camera pans to the path outside.
The path outside the garden is also flooded.
Yorkshire Water confirmed earlier today that a pipe had burst and then announced they were working to rezone the water past the burst, but that it would take a while for water pressure to build back up.
They have since set up a temporary supply to get the water back on while they complete the repair.
Also in news: Residents left without water in Rodley on hottest day of the year as Yorkshire Water releases update
The incident came at a particularly inconvenient time, considering Leeds has been in the grip of a heatwave and is still experiencing high temperatures.