Video shows flooded Leeds garden as pipe bursts in Hunslet

There has been flooding in Hunslet following the bursting of a pipe this morning.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:55 pm

Footage shows residents of the Royal Place area stepping out in wellington boots to walk through their garden, before the camera pans to the path outside.

Burst pipe leaves area of Hunslet in Leeds with no water or low water pressure

The path outside the garden is also flooded.

Yorkshire Water have put a temporary measure in place to restore the water supply.

Yorkshire Water confirmed earlier today that a pipe had burst and then announced they were working to rezone the water past the burst, but that it would take a while for water pressure to build back up.

They have since set up a temporary supply to get the water back on while they complete the repair.

The incident came at a particularly inconvenient time, considering Leeds has been in the grip of a heatwave and is still experiencing high temperatures.

