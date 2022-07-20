Burst pipe leaves area of Hunslet in Leeds with no water or low water pressure

The issue was confirmed by Yorkshire Water and is affecting Royal Place in Hunslet.

At 9:23am, Yorkshire Water said they were working to rezone the water past the burst.

The issue is being addressed by Yorkshire Water.

However, they have stated that it will take a while for the water pressure to be built back up.

The official Yorkshire Water Help Twitter account posted: “We are working to rezone the water past the burst, it will take a while to build the water pressure back up. Thank you for your patience.”

Although temperatures may not been as high as they have been in recent days, being without water is far from ideal in June when the sun is out.