Residents left without water in Rodley on hottest day of the year as Yorkshire Water releases update

Many took to social media to complain about the lack of water.

One said: "I'm sat here. Club Lane. Hottest day of the year. Still no water and one really hot Labrador."

Yorkshire Water is aware of the problem.

An update from Yorkshire Water said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.

"We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Temperatures are looking to reach highs of 39C today in Leeds - higher than in Egypt which will hit 38C.