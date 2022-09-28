Update on 'particularly bad' Lawnswood roundabout crash in Leeds that left woman in her 60s fighting for her life
Police have provided an update on a “particularly bad” crash in Leeds that left a woman in her 60s in a critical condition.
The crash happened at around 6.15pm on Sunday (September 25) on the Lawnswood roundabout close to its junction with Otley Road.
It involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG classic convertible, the two occupants of which were taken to hospital.
The passenger, a woman in her sixties, suffered life-threatening injuries.
In an update this morning (Wednesday), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “As of last night, both were still in hospital. One serious but stable and the other still critical.
“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
A witness that administered first aid before paramedics arrived said that it was a “particularly bad accident”.
The force has asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1324 of 25 September.