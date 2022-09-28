The crash happened at around 6.15pm on Sunday (September 25) on the Lawnswood roundabout close to its junction with Otley Road.

It involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG classic convertible, the two occupants of which were taken to hospital.

The passenger, a woman in her sixties, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lawnswood Roundabout

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update this morning (Wednesday), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “As of last night, both were still in hospital. One serious but stable and the other still critical.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

A witness that administered first aid before paramedics arrived said that it was a “particularly bad accident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad