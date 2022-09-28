News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Update on 'particularly bad' Lawnswood roundabout crash in Leeds that left woman in her 60s fighting for her life

Police have provided an update on a “particularly bad” crash in Leeds that left a woman in her 60s in a critical condition.

By Charles Gray
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:45 am

The crash happened at around 6.15pm on Sunday (September 25) on the Lawnswood roundabout close to its junction with Otley Road.

It involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG classic convertible, the two occupants of which were taken to hospital.

The passenger, a woman in her sixties, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lawnswood Roundabout

Advertisement

Hide Ad

In an update this morning (Wednesday), a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “As of last night, both were still in hospital. One serious but stable and the other still critical.

Read More

Read More
Stepdad neglected four children at their squalid home, Leeds Crown Court hears

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

A witness that administered first aid before paramedics arrived said that it was a “particularly bad accident”.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The force has asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1324 of 25 September.