Woman left fighting for life after car crash in Leeds

Two people suffered serious injuries after a car crash in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:18 am

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision at around 6.15pm yesterday (September 25) on the Lawnswood roundabout close to its junction with Otley Road. The crash involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG classic convertible, two occupants of which were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the injured parties, a woman in her sixties, is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lawnswood roundabout. PIC: Google

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1324 of 25 September.

