Woman left fighting for life after car crash in Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision at around 6.15pm yesterday (September 25) on the Lawnswood roundabout close to its junction with Otley Road. The crash involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG classic convertible, two occupants of which were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the injured parties, a woman in her sixties, is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lawnswood roundabout. PIC: Google

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.