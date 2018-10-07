Update on condition of man stabbed in Harehills likely to come on Monday

The condition of a 22-year-old man who has been stabbed in Harehills is likely to come on Monday morning, the YEP understands.

LIVE UPDATES: Police cordon in place in Harehills, Leeds following stabbing

Police were called to Compton Road just before 2pm today (Sunday) to reports of a man who had been stabbed outside Coral bookmakers on Compton Parade.

Police were called to Compton Road just before 2pm today (Sunday) to reports of a man who had been stabbed outside Coral bookmakers on Compton Parade.

The road was sealed off and a large cordon was in place around the row of shops.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to the stab wounds, but his condition is still unknown.

READ: Police cordon in place after 22-year-old man stabbed in Leeds

And now West Yorkshire Police have told the YEP that an update on his condition is unlikely to come until Monday morning.

We will update readers as soon as we have more details.