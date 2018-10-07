Have your say

A police cordon is currently in place in Harehills after a 22-year-old man was stabbed.

Police cordon in place after 22-year-old man stabbed in Leeds PIC: Simon Pinder

West Yorkshire Police received reports of an incident in Compton Road in Harehills 13.59pm outside a Coral bookmakers.

The man is confirmed to be in hospital receiving treatment for the wounds, however his condition is at this point unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information call 101 quoting reference 1024.

