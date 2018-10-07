`

LIVE UPDATES: Police cordon in place in Harehills, Leeds following stabbing

A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Harehills.

Police recieved reports of a stabbing at 13.59pm today (Sunday) and have since cordoned off a block of shops on Compton Road in Harehills.

The scene on Compton Road, Harehills

