Tributes paid to 'loved' 15-year-old following death in motorbike crash on Temple Newsam Road

A teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:14pm after he left the road and collided with a lamppost.

Another 15-year-old believed to have been on the same bike is in hospital with serious injuries but his condition has been described as “stable”.

People flocked to the scene to pay their respects, Image: Bruce Rollinson

West Yorkshire Police said there were three motorbikes travelling along the road in the direction of Temple Newsam House.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the incident and mourners have flocked to Temple Newsam Road throughout the day to pay their respects.

The number of flowers rested against the lamppost grew throughout the afternoon.

One tribute read: “You are loved by many. We[‘re] all gonna miss you bro.”

Flowers were left at the scene. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He was described by people who had attended the scene as a “nice lad” and there were people in tears as they stood near the scene of the crash, which was described as “really sad”.

Local residents said they were alerted to an incident by “lots of flashing lights” and they also claimed there were multiple police vehicles in attendance.

Many local residents were not aware there had been a fatality and none that spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post actually saw the motorbikes travelling down Temple Newsam Road.

The 15-year-old who was pronounced dead has not yet been named, although a tribute left at the scene was addressed to ‘Jordan’ and this name was also mentioned by people at the scene.

Police have also not published details about the identity of the fellow 15-year-old who is believed to have been on the same bike and suffered serious injuries.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the motorbikes before it to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.

Alternatively, the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website can be used to provide information pertinent to the investigation.

There has also been a request for anyone with footage which may assist the search for further information to come forward.