Teenager dies after motorbike crash in Leeds

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Temple Newsam Road at around 9.14pm last night (July 24).

A second teenager, also 15, who was believed to be riding on the same bike suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital. His condition was described as ‘stable’.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash. They say three motorbikes were travelling towards Temple Newsam House when one of them left the road and collided with the lamppost.

Temple Newsam Road. PIC: Google

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the motorbikes travelling along the road immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.