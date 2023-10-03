Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 new shops and restaurants opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds and the stores they replace

Home to over 120 stores and host of new openings, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Many White Rose stores faced closure following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Huge high street names like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators in recent years, while the fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good. But for every closure there has been a new opening to celebrate.

Last October, the White Rose celebrated the opening of the Scribbling Mill, an all new Wetherspoons pub and in May presented the grand opening of an all new 97,000 square foot M&S megastore.

So without further ado, here are 10 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre and the stores they are replacing...

1. 10 new White Rose openings and the stores they replace

Here are 10 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre and the stores they are replacing...

Opening in May, the hotly anticipated M&S megastore moved into the large premises vacated by Debenhams.

2. M&S replacing Debehams

Opening in May, the hotly anticipated M&S megastore moved into the large premises vacated by Debenhams.

The Scribbling Mill Wetherspoons celebrated its official opening last October after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant.

3. Wetherspoons replacing Chiquito

The Scribbling Mill Wetherspoons celebrated its official opening last October after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant.

The Works officially opened its doors last summer, taking over the premises vacated by Oasis.

4. The Works replacing Oasis

The Works officially opened its doors last summer, taking over the premises vacated by Oasis.

