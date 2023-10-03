10 new shops and restaurants opening at White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds and the stores they replace
Many White Rose stores faced closure following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Huge high street names like Topshop and Debenhams sadly called in administrators in recent years, while the fan favourite Disney store shut its doors for good. But for every closure there has been a new opening to celebrate.
Last October, the White Rose celebrated the opening of the Scribbling Mill, an all new Wetherspoons pub and in May presented the grand opening of an all new 97,000 square foot M&S megastore.
So without further ado, here are 10 shops and restaurants that recently opened their doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre and the stores they are replacing...