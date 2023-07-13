Exact details of what transport will run on the route and which locations it will serve have yet to be finalised, however.

That process is likely to conclude at some point in the coming months, WYCA says, at which point it will become clear whether or not Wetherby is included. The Combined Authority also says the maps therefore aren’t a reflection on where routes may or may not be.

An artist's impression of light rail trams trains network public transport system for the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme.

But at a Q&A with Leeds councillors at Civic Hall in the city on Wednesday, Mayor Brabin was asked to confirm by Wetherby councillor Alan Lamb if she “knows where Wetherby is?”

Councillor Lamb, who is the group leader of Opposition Conservatives, added: “Wetherby seems to be missing from the map as it’s been a few times. I’m wondering why?”

Coun Lamb urged the mayor to visit Wetherby’s Thorp Arch trading estate to discuss the issue.

Mayor Brabin refused to commit to such a visit, but added: “I’m very disappointed and sad for Wetherby that it isn’t on the map.

A provisional map indicating where WYCA\'s mass transit system will serve.