As revealed in the YEP yesterday a number of key routes connecting Leeds and wider West Yorkshire are set to be among the first developed in the Combined Authority’s new mass transit plan.

The West Yorkshire mass transit network has been in the planning stages for years, and would link the region’s towns, cities, and suburbs.

Many have cast doubt over the authenticity of the plans however having been let down by past broken promises. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Many have cast doubt over the authenticity of the plans however having been let down by past broken promises.

"The last time I heard about a scheme like this I was a beginning university in Leeds. It never happened. I lived in Leeds for seven years but nothing happened,” one user commented

“There was hope for HS2 passing through but the Leeds leg got cancelled. Now I’ve moved out of the city and I doubt I will live long enough to benefit even if this latest “mass transit” pipe dream comes to fruition.”

Many echoed these frustrations referencing the cancelled HS2 project as proof.

"Can't see it ever happening like all the others including the HS2 to come to Leeds all broken promises.” commented another.

Another added: “Less talking and just get on with it because what we have is not working and I for one am tired of waiting for something better”

A new report published by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority detailed plans for the East Leeds, Bradford to Leeds and South Leeds to Dewsbury to be among the first routes added.

Lines linking neighbouring Bradford to Halifax and Bradford to Leeds Bradford Airport via Shipley are expected to come at a later stage.

Many voiced support for the scheme but also referenced the city’s past experiences with transport disappointment.

"I would love to think this is going to happen, but realistically it won’t. The routes described are too long and trains already run those routes.” added one.

While another said: “I’ll believe it’s happening the day I can buy a ticket, and not a moment before.”