TUI Leeds Bradford Airport: New flights added to Dubrovnik and Turkey

A new weekly flight route from Leeds Bradford Airport to Croatia has started.

By Lucy Atterbury
Published 4th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:25 BST

The first of TUI’s new summer flights from Leeds to Dubrovnik set off at 1.55pm today.

Due to its thriving culture for food & drink, rich history, stunning architecture and views of the Adriatic Sea, Dubrovnik is an ever-popular holiday destination for tourists.

Meanwhile, airline TUI said it is also increasing the number of flights it operates to Turkey every week.

TUI has added new flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Dubrovnik in Crotia, pictured inset.TUI has added new flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Dubrovnik in Crotia, pictured inset.
Flights from Leeds to Antalya and Dalaman will now run twice every week from May 24.

Nicola McMullen, aviation director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Dubrovnik and offer more holiday destinations than ever before at LBA.

"These routes are proven to be popular amongst customers for good reason and we’re pleased that we’re able to meet demand from across the region with increased capacity. We’re looking forward to a great summer schedule for 2023.”

It comes after rival airline Jet2 last month announced new flights to Iceland from Leeds.

