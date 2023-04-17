If you’re looking to book a trip to Iceland soon, you’re in luck as Jet2 has announced new flights from Leeds Bradford Airport. The flights have been announced as a result of strong demand for the winter 2023 and 2024 season.

Seven additional breaks in February and March 2024 have been added due to strong demand from customers across Leeds. They are perfectly timed for customers who want to travel to see the Northern Lights.

The expansion is part of the largest ever programme to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport by Jet2. Iceland continues to be a high-demand destination due to its natural wonders – with early and late winter being the best time to experience it.

From the Northern Lights to the Golden Circle with its lagoons, spas and waterfalls, there’s plenty to be in awe of when you’re in Iceland. If you’re inspired to travel to the destination, you’re in luck as several new dates have been added from Leeds Bradford Airport.

There’s more good news for those wanting an Iceland trip as Jet2 and Jet2holidays have pledged not to introduce any surcharges. This means customers can book their flight or city break knowing they have the price locked in. Customers can choose between flight-only or package holiday options.

New Leeds Bradford Airport flights to Iceland - dates

Seven weekly departures added thanks to new Sunday services operating between February 11 and March 27.

Thanks to these weekly Sunday services operating from Leeds Bradford during this time, this is perfect for those wanting a three-night break, returning on the Wednesday (weekly Wednesday services returning to Leeds Bradford during this time).

This means the companies will now operate two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) from September 27 to November 2. Weekly Sunday services will operate from February 11 to March 24, with twice weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from March 27 to April 21.