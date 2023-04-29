Pensioner hit with ‘ridiculous’ £270 fine for stopping outside Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport

Eve Brown, from South Kilvington, was fined by a company called Vehicle Control Services Ltd after she was caught on camera in the early hours of Friday, February 3, when she flew to Portugal for a week-long holiday.

The pensioner said she stopped her Range Rover momentarily when she was unable to find the Mid Stay 2 car park, because she was confused and feeling unwell.

She then stopped outside the gates of the Mid Stay 1 – when she realised she was at the wrong car park – to swap seats with her friend Julie Barker and let her reverse out and turn the vehicle round.

Eve Brown, 79, was fined £270 for stopping her car outside Leeds Bradford Airport

Mrs Brown was sent two fines for bringing the car to a stop – at 4.02am and 4.05am – on a road where double red lines show stopping is prohibited, and her appeal was dismissed.

She paid the first fine on time with help from her friend, but did not realise she had been sent a second and that was increased to £170 when she missed the 28-day deadline.

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesman said the fines will be reviewed.

“I thought it was ridiculous,” said Ms Brown.

“It was stressful getting all of those letters that talk about talking you to court. I got myself into a flap.

“I would love to have it back. I’m a pensioner and just can’t afford that kind of money.”

Mrs Brown said she would have paid one fine without complaint, but being fined twice “seems ridiculous”.

"It makes you wonder how many other people they have done that to,” she added.

Ms Barker said: “I think it’s disgusting that they fined her twice and didn’t give her any leeway. It’s extortionate.

“It was an honest mistake that cost £270. It wasn’t deliberate and we didn’t stop to have a cup of tea.

“It’s very easy to get confused and drive to the wrong car park. It was 4am and pitch black.”

She added: “It’s outrageous really. They should be forced to refund at least one of them.

“Obviously these automated cameras are snap happy, but then when you appeal they don't take anything into account. It just seems wrong.”

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesman said there is “extensive signage” warning drivers they should not stop on double red lines and that fines are used as a deterrent.

He said these measures were introduced because motorists were blocking lanes during early morning peak times, causing congestion and “safety risks”.

Vehicle Control Services Ltd, which is based in Sheffield, has been approached for comment.

The company reduces fines from £100 to £60 if they are paid within 14 days.

But if fines are not paid within 28 days, the company tells the motorist that it will look to obtain a County Court Judgement against them if they do not pay £170 within a week.