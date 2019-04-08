This is what the new Leeds Bradford Airport extension will look like

A new video has been released showing what the new Leeds Bradford Airport extension will look like.

Construction on the major extension to the main terminal began today (Monday) in what LBA officials say is their biggest investment to date.

Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg, Cllr Judith Blake, Cllr Ian Gillies, Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe and Henri Murison (Director, Northern Powerhouse Partnership) putting the first spades in the ground for the redevelopment of Leeds Bradford, Yorkshires Airport. Credit: Leeds Bradford Airport.

Airport bosses say the extension will significantly improve travel experiences for passengers, including larger immigration and baggage reclaim areas, better departure gate facilities and additional free seating.

There will also be more room for new shopping and food outlets.

Bosses say the three-story building will be completed by the end of next year.

As part of efforts to make the site at Yeadon more accessible, a new parkway rail station on the Leeds-Harrogate line and three road access improvements have also been proposed.

The Government's Aviation Minister, Baroness Liz Sugg, visited yesterday to see first-hand the work being done at the site.

Baroness Sugg said: "The development at Leeds Bradford Airport will not only further strengthen it as an important global gateway to Yorkshire, but will also provide passengers with an exceptional travelling experience to and from the region.

"Improvements for local communities as well as major infrastructure projects like investment at Leeds station, Northern Powerhouse rail, HS2 and Heathrow expansion will continue to bring our country closer together, helping people move around more quickly and easily than ever before."

