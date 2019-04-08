The Avengers including Iron Man and Hulk are in Trinity Leeds for Avengers: Endgame cinema release

Have your say

Trinity Leeds has 'assembled' a selection a top of life-size superheroes for the public to meet this month.

Iron Man, Hulk and friends will be available for photos until Sunday, April 14, to celebrate the new release of Avengers: Endgame at Everyman Cinema Leeds.

Shoppers are being urged to upload selfies using #SuperheroSelfie to be in with a chance of winning a year pass to Everyman Cinema and 'The Entertainer' goodies.

The centre is also hosting the first edition 1963 Avengers comic book on Monday, April 8, Thursday, April 11, and Saturday, April 13.

