Man critically injured in hospital after crashing into metal railings on M606

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after reports he was impaled on metal fencing on a crash on the M606.

Emergency services were called just before 2am this morning (Monday) after a BMW crashed into railings and traffic lights on the junction of Mayo Avenue and Chase Way on the motorway in Bradford.

The male driver, who is in his forties, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital. West Yorkshire Police have not confirmed reports the man was impaled on railings in the crash.

The motorway has now reopened after this morning's closure, which caused severe delays for a number of hours, aggravated by traffic light failures.

A police spokesman said: "Police would like to thank the public for their patience this morning, the road reopened shortly before 10.30 this morning.

"Officers were called to reports of a car in collision with a railing and traffic lights.

"The driver of the BMW a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries, he remains in hospital in a critical condition. Enquiries into the collision are ongoing."

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service also attended the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 01.58 this morning to Chase Way in Bradford to reports of an road traffic collision involving one vehicle.

"A crew from Cleckheaton, Bradford and Odsal attended and extricated a male casualty and handed him over to the care of ambulance staff. We left the scene by 3.18.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 030 of April 8.