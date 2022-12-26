The 7 biggest transport projects in 2022 that are changing how we travel around Leeds

It has been a year of change for motorists in Leeds with a host of city altering transport projects changing how we travel around the city.

The multi-million pound Connecting Leeds scheme aims to turn Leeds into an environmentally sustainable city where in years to come residents will not require the need for a car.

One of the largest alterations has been to the City Square space near Leeds station. The stretch has now been shut to general traffic while work is taking place to create the “much-improved space for pedestrians and cyclists” that will help to improve journey times for public transport in the city centre, according to the council.

Many motorists have found the change difficult to wrap their head around with the Yorkshire Evening Post revealing through a Freedom of Information request, that the local authority issued 13,455 warnings to motorists caught on cameras driving through the now-restricted ‘bus gate’ stretch of City Square in October.

Elsewhere roadworks continue to redevelop the busy Armley Gyratory while 12 weeks of roadworks took place on the M621 to “ease congestion, increase capacity” near Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

Here are the seven biggest transport projects that have changed how we travel around Leeds in 2022.

1. Leeds City Square pedestrianisation As part of work to make City Square more of a ‘”people-first” environment, traffic management works are diverting all through-traffic away from the area. There are plans for permanent closure to traffic in February 2023 and currently, management arrangements only allow access to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street for buses and taxis. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2. Armley Gyratory improvements Construction works continue at the key junction to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians. Phase two of these works includes structural improvements to several footbridges around the gyratory. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3. East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) Branded the council’s “biggest infrastructure project” for 50 years the ELOR finally reopened in August. This new route will become the new outer ring road in northeast Leeds and is expected to ease congestion in existing residential areas. Photo: LCC Photo Sales

4. M621 motorway The motorway was closed overnight for 12 straight weeks in August as major improvement works to key junctions and slip roads got underway. Improvements to the carriageway promise to ease congestion, increase capacity and enhance safety. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales