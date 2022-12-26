The 7 biggest transport projects in 2022 that are changing how we travel around Leeds
It has been a year of change for motorists in Leeds with a host of city altering transport projects changing how we travel around the city.
The multi-million pound Connecting Leeds scheme aims to turn Leeds into an environmentally sustainable city where in years to come residents will not require the need for a car.
One of the largest alterations has been to the City Square space near Leeds station. The stretch has now been shut to general traffic while work is taking place to create the “much-improved space for pedestrians and cyclists” that will help to improve journey times for public transport in the city centre, according to the council.
Many motorists have found the change difficult to wrap their head around with the Yorkshire Evening Post revealing through a Freedom of Information request, that the local authority issued 13,455 warnings to motorists caught on cameras driving through the now-restricted ‘bus gate’ stretch of City Square in October.
Elsewhere roadworks continue to redevelop the busy Armley Gyratory while 12 weeks of roadworks took place on the M621 to “ease congestion, increase capacity” near Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.
Here are the seven biggest transport projects that have changed how we travel around Leeds in 2022.