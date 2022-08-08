National Highways has announced the M621 will be closed overnight between August 9 and August 21 for a series of major improvement works to key junctions and slip roads.

Improvements to the carriageway promise to ease congestion, increase capacity and enhance safety.

Works will begin between junctions one and seven on the busy stretch of road which connects traffic into central Leeds between the M1 and M62 motorways.

A spokesperson for National Highways said:

"We know there’s never a good time to close a busy road like the M621, but to mitigate any impact on road users we will be carrying these works out overnight while traffic levels are lighter.

"So, if you don’t see us working on the road during the day, this is why.”

The scheme will create additional lanes at the junction 2 roundabout and junction 3 westbound, as well as between junctions 1 and 3 where two short lengths of the existing hard shoulder will be converted to additional lanes for traffic.

Changes will also see improvements to junction 3 westbound, giving priority to the main M621 traffic, allowing it to flow more freely.

The junction 2a exit slip road will be permanently closed while the installation of new average speed cameras, overhead electronic information signs and changes to the road layout will take place between junctions 2 and 3.