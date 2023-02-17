Wind gusts of over 50mph have been battering the city today (Friday), with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office in place until 2pm.

Obstructions on the lines and multiple bags caught in overhead wires sent services spiralling into chaos this morning and while many obstructions to lines have now been cleared, there are still major issues with services in and out of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustrated passengers have been taking to social media throughout the day to hit out at the disruption.

One frustrated passenger shared this image of the chaos.

One tweeted: “Leeds train station is the like a clip from the first few minutes of a disaster movie. Trains have been waiting for over an hour for a platform. Plastic bags. What a world.”

Another said: “Was going to drive up north this morning but the wind was too strong, so decided to get the train instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Huge green plastic sheet on the overhead wires at Leeds train station meant nobody was going anywhere. I waited for about 2 hours then went home.”

Northern are reporting widespread cancellations on routes connecting Leeds to Bradford, Ilkley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Manchester Victoria, while LNER say services south to London “may still be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.”

A trampoline was among the items to have been cleared from railway lines in the region following the high winds this morning.

One passenger, who shared a screenshot showing dozens of cancellations, tweeted: “Love this, all due to plastic bags... 3 hours and counting at Leeds Station with 2 kids, trying to get to Exeter is killing me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Leeds station is in a mess due to a problem at Wakefield. Took me 3 hours to get from Sheffield to Leeds this morning.”

Disruption is expected to continue into this evening.