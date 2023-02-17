Storm Otto: 10 dramatic pictures show devastation in Leeds as trees block roads in Armley, Roundhay and Scott Hall Road
Storm Otto has been causing havoc in Leeds this morning, with uprooted trees blocking the roads, trains cancelled and planes being told not to land.
Wind gusts of over 50mph have been battering the city today (Friday) and a yellow weather warning from the Met Office remains in place until 2pm. The severe weather has caused all trains to be cancelled and caused power cuts across Leeds.
The Met Office warned that Storm Otto will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of this morning, likely bringing gusts in excess of 75mph to some northern areas.
We’ve gathered a number of dramatic pictures that outline the devastation caused and show uprooted trees across the city, which you can browse below.