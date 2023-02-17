Storm Otto has been causing havoc in Leeds this morning, with uprooted trees blocking the roads, trains cancelled and planes being told not to land.

Wind gusts of over 50mph have been battering the city today (Friday) and a yellow weather warning from the Met Office remains in place until 2pm. The severe weather has caused all trains to be cancelled and caused power cuts across Leeds.

The Met Office warned that Storm Otto will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of this morning, likely bringing gusts in excess of 75mph to some northern areas.

We’ve gathered a number of dramatic pictures that outline the devastation caused and show uprooted trees across the city, which you can browse below.

1 . Trees uprooted across Leeds Fallen trees have caused travel disruption across the city as the force of Storm Otto is felt. Photo: National World

2 . Potternewton Park Jeison Edgar Beraun shared this picture of a fallen tree in Potternewton Park and urged runners and walkers to stay safe. Photo: Jeison Edgar Beraun

3 . Scott Hall Road Jessica Wilson shared this picture of a tree blocking Scott Hall Road. It's one of a number of trees to have caused disruption for drivers in Leeds as a result of Storm Otto. Photo: Jessica Wilson

4 . Green Hill Road, Armley The Met Office issued a yellow warning against strong winds in Leeds and across the north of England for Friday morning lasting until 2pm. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe