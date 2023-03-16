Stanningley Bottom has been heavily criticised by local councillors for its poor condition and layout, which includes two European-style roundels at junctions a short distance apart.

It was suggested the roundels, which were put in place in 2016, confuse drivers and make it unclear who has right of way. Despite the council defending the layout, which it claimed forced drivers to slow down and made the junctions safer, the roundels will now be ditched in favour of mini-roundabouts.

The £100,000 scheme will also see “enhanced pedestrian crossings” and a “high quality resurfacing” job carried out on the road, according to council papers detailing the project.

A decision notice outlining the plans said: “In recent years there has been some deterioration of the carriageway surface and responsive repairs have been enacted. There have been local concerns regarding road safety at the unmarked junctions, although the recorded injury collision data indicates that the junctions are performing well.”

Despite council officers saying mini-roundabouts were “not considered necessary to ensure road safety”, councillors from the Calverley and Farsley and Bramley and Stanningley wards have crucially voted in favour of the change. Speaking in June last year, Tory councillor for Calverley and Farsley, Andrew Carter, was scathing of the road’s condition.

He said: “It’s dangerous at the moment. The surface is like the surface of the moon. The council should be ashamed of visitors going into that direction because it’s a very bad advert for the council’s highways department. Pedestrians, motorists and cyclists all agree. It’s hands-up time. It hasn’t worked. The bottom line is it needs attention now.”