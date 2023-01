Coun Andrew Carter said he was “disgusted” at what he says is a lack of action to repair and improve Stanningley Bottom, in the west of the city. Damage and potholes in the surface led Cou Carter, who represents the Calverley and Farsley ward, to compare the road to the moon’s surface in June last year.

Stanningley Bottom’s layout has also drawn criticism since it was redesigned in 2016. Two European-style roundels – unmarked circular junctions where drivers are encouraged to slow down and give way – are in place on the road. But there have been complaints that the features are confusing drivers and increasing the risk of accidents.

Speaking this week, Coun Carter said: “It is my view that the lack of action is completely unacceptable. The highways department have steadfastly done nothing. The road surface has deteriorated, making the road markings almost invisible, and drivers are now confused over who has right of way and who gives way. Residents and constituents are bewildered by the lack of action and I am disgusted. It definitely is now, but it has been for some time, an issue of safety.”

“All around the city, we see roadworks causing congestion and gridlock, costing millions of pounds, yet the council still seem incapable of dealing with issues like this which are equally as important.”

Coun Carter added: “Stanningley Bottom, with its junction with Richardshaw Lane, are key access areas and, to be frank, it is unfair to residents and local businesses that this hasn’t been sorted out. It gives a very bad impression of the city of Leeds.”

The council administration was contacted for comment but has not yet responded.