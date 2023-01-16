News you can trust since 1890
Sheepscar Street North crash: Live updates as incident causes delays and road closure on citybound A61

There are major delays on the A61 Sheepscar Street North in Leeds this morning following a crash.

By Alex Grant
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 9:09am

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

The crash is where Sheepscar Way junctions with Sackville Street. Picture: Google

Live updates as crash forces road closure on Sheepscar Street North

Car hits Jaguar garage

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Scott Hall Road after “a car had left the road and collided with the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time. “

Buses diverting

First Bus have confirmed a number of their services are being diverted as a result of the closure.

Police approached for comment

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing incident.

Delays expected

With the key route now shut in both directions, drivers are now being warned to expect major delays.

Shut in both directions

Connecting Leeds has confirmed that the A61 Sheepscar Street North is now closed to traffic in both directions between the A58 Claypit Lane and Buslingthorpe Lane.

Road closure information

The incident took place by the junctions with Sheepscar Way and Sackville Street.

Crash forces citybound closure

A road traffic collision has resulted in the closure of the citybound A61 Sheepscar Street North.

