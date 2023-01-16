Sheepscar Street North crash: Live updates as incident causes delays and road closure on citybound A61
There are major delays on the A61 Sheepscar Street North in Leeds this morning following a crash.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Scott Hall Road after “a car had left the road and collided with the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time. “
First Bus have confirmed a number of their services are being diverted as a result of the closure.
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing incident.
With the key route now shut in both directions, drivers are now being warned to expect major delays.
Connecting Leeds has confirmed that the A61 Sheepscar Street North is now closed to traffic in both directions between the A58 Claypit Lane and Buslingthorpe Lane.
The incident took place by the junctions with Sheepscar Way and Sackville Street.