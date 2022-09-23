Regional bus information service WY Metro published the changes, set to take effect on October 2 and 3, which includes the complete removal of services such as the X26 (Leeds to Thorpe Park), 29 (Leeds Dock to Leeds University) and 85 (Leeds to Poole).

Dozens of other services will see changes including shortened routes or cancelled early and late services.

Below is a list of all service changes, set to come into effect from this weekend:

Buses across Leeds will have radically altered timetables. (Pic: James Hardisty)

1 1A 1B N1 West Park / Headingley Campus • Leeds • Beeston

Revised timetables will be introduced for services 1 1B N1

Services 1A will be withdrawn.

4 4F Pudsey • Leeds • Seacroft

Minor timetable changes to accommodate school arrival/departure times.

11 11A Leeds • Seacroft • Scholes • Cross Gates

Service 11 will be taken over by another operator to be confirmed. Evening and Sunday service 11A will continue to be operated by First but will only run between Seacroft, Scholes and Cross Gates. Connections to and from Leeds can be made at Seacroft or Cross Gates.

12 White Rose Centre • Middleton • Leeds • Harehills • Roundhay Park

On weekdays, the 0811 Middleton to Roundhay Park will start back from White Rose Centre at 8am, and the 15:11 Hunslet to Roundhay Park will start back from White Rose Centre at 14:47.

13 13A Middleton • Leeds • Brackenwood/Gledhow

Revised timetables will be introduced.

16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor

Minor timetable changes to accommodate school arrival/departure times.

19 19A Ireland Wood • Leeds • Garforth

Some 19A journeys will be rerouted to serve Thorpe Park, The Springs, partly replacing withdrawn services X26 X27.

21 Seacroft • Colton • Halton

This service will be reduced from four return journeys per day to three return journeys per day.

22 Seacroft • Colton • Swillington • Rothwell • Lower Mickletown • Castleford

This service will be extended from Swillington to Castleford via Woodlesford, Rothwell, Oulton, Methley, Mickletown and Lower Mickletown, replacing the 153 service and partially replacing the withdrawn section of service 141. The Seacroft to Swillington section will be reduced from four return journeys per day to three return journeys per day. The Rothwell to Castleford section (formerly service 153) will be increased from three return journeys per day to five full return journeys per day, plus one additional short journey from Castleford to Methley. The Saturday service will operate between Castleford and Rothwell / Woodlesford to a revised two-hourly timetable.

28 Leeds • Headingley • Adel

On weekdays, journeys before 07:00 and after 20:00 will be withdrawn. On Saturdays, journeys before 09:00 and after 19:00 will be withdrawn. On Sundays, the frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, and journeys after 1900 will be withdrawn. Many journeys will be retimed by 10-20 minutes.

29 Leeds Dock • Leeds • Leeds University

This service will be withdrawn.

40 Leeds • Cross Gates • Seacroft

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. On Sundays, the first journey 07:15 Leeds to Seacroft will be withdrawn. On Saturdays and Sundays, the last evening journey 23:20 Leeds to Seacroft will be withdrawn.

49 Bramley Centre • Kirkstall • Leeds • Harehills • Monkswood Gate

On weekdays, the current 08:27 Monkswood Gate to Bramley journey will start from Roundhay Road at 08:45, and an additional evening journey 19:43 Monkswood Gate to Bramley will be introduced.

52 Moor Allerton • Meanwood • Leeds • Morley

Minor timetable changes to accommodate school arrival/departure times.

56 Whinmoor • Leeds • Moor Grange

On weekdays, the 0823 Whinmoor to Moor Grange will start from Swarcliffe at 08:34. Some journeys will be retimed by around five minutes, and some early journeys will be significantly retimed.

61 61A St James Hospital • East End Park • Hunslet • South Leeds Stadium

This service will be operated by Yorkshire Travel, and the full timetable will be restored.

64 Leeds • Barwick • Aberford

Most early morning and evening journeys operated by First will terminate at Leeds Infirmary Street instead of Duncan Street. On Saturdays, the 19:25 Aberford to Leeds will be retimed 15 minutes earlier. Sunday journeys and daytime journeys operated by Connexions Buses will be unchanged.

72 Leeds • Bramley • Thornbury • Bradford

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn or retimed. Early evening frequency will be increased from half-hourly to every 20 minutes. An additional late journey will be introduced from Leeds at 2324 Monday-Friday / 23:09 Saturday. On Sundays, the first journeys from Bramley will be retimed earlier in both directions (06:19 instead of 06:45 to Bradford, 06:25 instead of 06:44 to Leeds).

85 Leeds • Weetwood • Pool

This service will be withdrawn.

110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds

Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or retimed. On weekdays the first morning journey 04:52 Robin Hood to Wakefield will be withdrawn. On Saturdays the first morning journey will be 45-50 minutes later at 06:12 instead of 05:22 from Leeds, 05:30 instead of 04:45 from Wakefield. On Sundays the first two morning journeys in each direction will be withdrawn: 06:45 and 07:45 from Leeds, 06:05 and 07:05 from Wakefield. Sunday frequency will be reduced from every 20 minutes to half-hourly. The 23:10 from Wakefield will be extended to Leeds and a new later journey will operate from Leeds to Wakefield at 23:45. The 23:40 Wakefield to Outwood journey will be withdrawn.

118 118A 118S Wakefield • Outwood • Junction 41 • East Ardsley • Middleton •

This service will operate between Wakefield and White Rose Centre only. Passengers wishing to continue to Leeds will need to change onto alternative services at White Rose Centre. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. The first morning journey from Wakefield (05:37 weekdays, 06:42 Saturdays) will be withdrawn.

140 141 Leeds • Oulton • Castleford • Junction 32 • Pontefract

Service 141 will be rerouted via Pinfold Lane, Savile Road and Church Lane, no longer serving Lower Mickletown. End-to-end journey time will be reduced by five minutes. Service 22 will be extended to Castleford to provide a limited service through Lower Mickletown, partially replacing the withdrawn section of service 141. Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn. The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly. Saturday and Sunday morning services will start significantly later.

153 Rothwell • Woodlesford • Mickletown • Castleford

This service will be withdrawn and replaced by extended service 22.

163 166 Leeds • Cross Gates • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford

All journeys will operate as service 163, but via Station Road in Allerton Bywater. In Cross Gates, all journeys will serve Cross Gates Shopping Centre in both directions. Service 166 will be withdrawn. Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn. Service 163 will operate every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytime, and half-hourly on Sunday daytime. Evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly. Service 164 will be revised to partially replace the withdrawn sections of the 166 to Killingbeck and East Garforth Rail Station.

164 Leeds • Cross Gates • Garforth • Sherburn Industrial Estate / Selby

This service will be rerouted between Leeds and Cross Gates via York Road and Cross Gates Road partially replacing withdrawn service 166. Short trips to Garforth will now terminate at East Garforth, New Sturton Lane, also partially replacing withdrawn service 166. The route will no longer operate along Fox Lane or Field Lane in Thorpe Willoughby with buses operating direct along Leeds Road. The route will extend beyond Selby Bus Station around the Abbots Road loop. Most journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes, and a few will be more significantly altered.

167 168 Leeds • Woodlesford • Swillington • Castleford

All journeys will operate as service 168, but via Astley Lane between Swillington and Allerton Bywater. Service 167 will be withdrawn. On weekday mornings, one return journey will be withdrawn (05:15 Castleford to Leeds, 06:10 Leeds to Castleford). On Saturdays, the first morning round trip will be withdrawn (04:50 Castleford to Leeds, 05:40 Leeds to Castleford). On Sundays, an additional earlier round trip will operate (08:10 Castleford to Leeds, 09:10 Leeds to Castleford).

200 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Birstall • Cleckheaton • Liversedge • Heckmondwike

A new timetable and route will be introduced. Service 200 will extend beyond Cleckheaton to Heckmondwike via Liversedge, partly replacing this part of service 254. When these journeys arrive in Heckmondwike, they will continue as service 201 back to Leeds, with through fares being available. The basic service frequency will remain unchanged. A new evening service will be introduced on service 200, partly replacing services

201 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Batley • Heckmondwike

A new timetable will be introduced. When these journeys arrive in Heckmondwike, they will continue as service 200 back to Leeds, with through fares being available. The basic service frequency will remain unchanged. A new evening service will be introduced on service 201, partly replacing services 201A and 254A.

202 203 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Dewsbury • Mirfield • Huddersfield

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn. In the evening, service 202 will run between Huddersfield and Shaw Cross only, with service 203 continuing to run the full route between Huddersfield and Leeds.

229 Leeds • Gildersome • Birstall • Heckmondwike • Roberttown • Huddersfield

Major changes will be made to the route and timetable of this service. Between Heckmondwike and Huddersfield, service 229 will operate direct along Leeds Road (A62), omitting Hartshead and Roberttown. Buses will operate every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytime, half-hourly Sunday daytime, and hourly in the evening, over the whole route. Revised service 261 will provide Hartshead and Roberttown with a link to Heckmondwike, and service 228 will be renumbered 260 and will continue to provide a link between Roberttown and Huddersfield.

254 254A Leeds • Drighlington • Gomersal • Cleckheaton • Brighouse

Major changes will be made to the route and timetable of this service. Service 254 will no longer operate to Liversedge, Heckmondwike and Dewsbury. It will continue to run between Leeds and Cleckheaton, together with service 255 forming a combined 15 minute Monday to Saturday daytime frequency, half-hourly Sunday daytime, and hourly evenings. During the daytime one journey per hour will extend from Cleckheaton to Brighouse, one every two hours on Sunday daytime. Service 200 will replace service 254 between Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Heckmondwike. New service 250 will replace service 254 between Heckmondwike and Dewsbury. The evening 254A will be withdrawn and replaced by new evening journeys on services 254, 200 and 250.

255 Leeds • Drighlington • Gomersal • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Halifax

Short journeys between Leeds and Scholes will be withdrawn, replaced by journeys on service 254 between Leeds and Cleckheaton.

425 427 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Drighlington • Bradford

All journeys will operate as service 425. Service 427 will be withdrawn. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. On weekdays, the first journey will operate 35 minutes earlier at 05:33 from Morley to Wakefield. On Monday to Saturday, the last journey from Wakefield to Morley will be retimed to operate earlier at 22:43 instead of 23:10. On Sundays, additional journeys will operate at 08:38 and 09:38 from Morley to Wakefield, 21:43 and 22:43 Wakefield to Bradford, and 23:00 Bradford to Wakefield.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Stanley • Pinderfields • Wakefield

Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes. Additional early morning journeys will operate from Rothwell to Wakefield at 05:02 and 05:39 on weekdays, 05:59 and 06:34 on Saturdays. On Sundays, the 444 and 446 departures from Leeds will be swapped over, the first journey at 07:24 Leeds to Wakefield will be withdrawn, and an additional journey 08:48 Leeds to Wakefield will be added. The evening service will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with all journeys operating as service 446. The last journey from Wakefield at 2250 will be withdrawn, and the last journey from Leeds will be retimed 30 minutes later to 23:18.

611 X11 Bradford • Bradford Moor • Pudsey • Leeds

Service 611 (early morning journeys between Bradford and Bradford Moor) will be withdrawn. Service X11 will continue to operate to provide a service every 30

minutes.

X6 Bradford • Leeds

A revised timetable will be introduced removing 09:00 Saturday journey.

X10 Leeds • Darton • Barnsley

This service (two journeys each way Mon-Fri) will be withdrawn.

X11 Bradford • Leeds

A revised X11 timetable will be introduced.

X17 Leeds • Shaw Cross • Ossett • Overton • Netherton • Midgley

This service (one journey each way Mon-Fri) will be withdrawn.

X26 X27 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park

This service will be withdrawn and partially replaced by the rerouting of some 19A journeys via Thorpe Park, The Springs.

X60 Leeds • Kippax • Castleford

This service (three journeys each way Mon-Fri) will be withdrawn.

X80 Leeds • Stanley • Normanton

This service (two journeys each way Mon-Fri) will be withdrawn.

X84 Leeds • Otley • Burley-in-Wharfedale • Ilkley

Some early morning and late evening journeys will be withdrawn. Most journeys will be retimed by around five minutes.

X98 X99 Leeds • Wetherby • Deighton Bar