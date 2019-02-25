Reaction from Leeds train passengers left stranded for hours due to blocked line

Leeds rail users react after being hit with several delays and cancellations - leaving some passengers stranded on the trains for ours.

Damage to overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley means all lines are blocked and disruption is set to last until 5pm today.

Passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Geraint Jones ‏@geraintjones10 said: “.@northernassist know you’ve been helping people today, thanks guys. One for your bosses pls. Hundreds stuck on a train for 5 hours, toilet blocked, no power only a small window for fresh air. A 15 minute walk to Leeds away, make us wait for a train to take us back half a mile??

Andy Walker @AWalker93 said: “Will you be compensating me with half a days wage that I will have lost? This isn’t good enough #TrainDelay”

Neil Hind‏ @Harry_Gate said:”Ah the Monday am confusion with @northernassist back in full effect on HGT to LDS! Trains disappearing from departure boards, incorrect announcements etc, etc. Ps. Did I miss the electrification work....?”

Catherine Lindley‏ @catlindley1 said: “@northernassist great to see the increase in train fares has lead to better trains and service across the county! What a joke- all trains from #Shipley to #Leeds cancelled, then divert people to Bradford and then train cancelled when we get to Bradford #NorthernFail”

Nick Garthwaite @nick_garthwaite said: “Stuck on the train at Armley, have now been here for nearly 2 hours, no power, no ventilation, apparently, a diesel being sent out to fetch this train, enjoy Ilkley in the sunshine.”

Deborah clayton‏ @debop2012 said: “Great Monday #NorthernRail missed my connection, missed an important meeting and still no closer to getting to Leeds. It would help if your staff knew what on earth they were talking about #wildgoosechase can't believe how much we pay for this service! It's a disgrace!”

Grace Zarczynska ‏@grace_inspace said: “I have been now stuck on the train for 2:40h without water food or even a functioning toilet. Some Mondays are just great.”

Helen Campbell @HelenLCampbell said: “@northernassist why are we going to Ilkley and not Bradford foster sq. my car is at Apperley Bridge and you’re going to dump me in the wrong place with no way to get there - brilliant!!!!”

Matthew Simkins @M_Simkins said: “Unfortunately STILL sat here at Kirkstall! Been on a train that was meant to take 15 minutes for 3 hours! Still no replacement either!”

Jack Stockdale @JStockdale101 said: “@northernassist thank you for making me wait 4 hours on the Ilkley to Leeds train. Your first response was a train from Doncaster to rescue is. That failed. Then you brought another train that couldn't fit everyone one. That failed. You have dealt with this matter awfully!”

Northern issued this statement in a tweet: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

"Due to a problem with the overhead wires no trains are able to run between Leeds and Shipley. Staff are on site assessing the problem but are unable to give an estimate for repair at present.

“Trains are able to run Bradford to Ilkley and Shipley to Skipton but will be subject to short notice delays and cancellations."

