Passengers stranded for five hours with no water and toilet ‘full to the brim’ in Leeds train chaos

Passengers heading to Leeds have been stranded on trains for up to five hours with no access to a toilet, water or food after damaged overhead cables caused chaos on rail routes.

Sarah Smith, who caught the 7.23am from Guiseley, was rescued from her train at midday.

She said: “We stopped at Armley Junction at around 7.40. They had to turn power off so train has been really hot and no use of toilets as they are electric.

“The guard came down to tell us after about an hour as he was unaware that the speaker system wasn’t working. They have then kept us informed.

"Police and Network Rail have been here at least two hours and the first train left with most people about an hour ago.

“We have just been picked up now five hours later but still on the ‘new’ train waiting, but no water or food.”

-> This is the damaged electric cable that's causing rail chaos in Leeds today

Engineers released a picture of the damaged cable at Armley Junction.

Network Rail, who own and operates the railways infrastructure, tweeted earlier: "This is the damaged overhead line which is causing significant disruption around Leeds - Shipley this morning.

"We're sorry for the disruption. Our engineers are on site helping rescue stranded passengers and working on the fix."

British Transport Police have been working with Network Rail to get passengers onto ‘rescue trains’ which took them back to Kirsktall Forge, where passengers still determined to get to work went to catch buses.

-> Train lines to be blocked in Leeds until at least 5pm

Geraint Jones tweeted: “Hundreds stuck on a train for five hours, toilet blocked, no power ,only small window for fresh air.

"Stuck for what is coming up to the 3rd hour on the 7.23 to Leeds, the police have arrived and stood around taking pictures of the train. The unlocked toilet full to brim, train doors locked and still no ETA."

Delays and cancelled trains are expected to continue as Northern announce that line disruption is expected until 5pm.

Northern said in a tweet: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

"Due to a problem with the overhead wires no trains are able to run between Leeds and Shipley. Staff are on site assessing the problem but are unable to give an estimate for repair at present.

“Trains are able to run Bradford to Ilkley and Shipley to Skipton but will be subject to short notice delays and cancellations."

A Northern spokesman said: “We apologise for any customer disrupted by the overhead line coming down.

“We worked with Network Rail to get the stranded passengers off the trains as soon as possible and to their destination. A bus replacement service is in operation.”